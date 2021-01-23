Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The much awaited long -weekender is almost here starting from January 23rd, which gives you ample amount of time to unwind and enjoy the best leisure and entertainment activities at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune.

One of the highlights is the ‘The Art Harvest’ – an assortment of fine cultural performances to pep up the weekend. With zest and patriotism mood Phoenix Marketcity, Pune is all ready for the Republic Day celebration, where you can enjoy the plump tunes of the Santoorist and the mellifluous fiddling by the Violinist on the best artsy music.

The mall is geared in full swing to ensure you have a wholesome time at, PVR, Funcity and Happy Planet which are now open.

The Haute Sale progresses into the last leg with up to 60 per cent off on 300 plus brands across the mall. Also, to keep things exciting, top shopper from the Electronics, Jewellery and Home Brands, customers can win prices worth up to Rs 50k. The perks don’t just end there, assured rewards on shopping Rs 5k and above from brands across the mall.

This long weekend also gives an opportunity to spend quality time with you friends and family. To ensure this, Phoenix Marketcity is offering special discounts on various beverages and specially curated mocktails available at all restaurants from 12 to 10 pm, this will not only quench your thirst but also lift up your mood and get indulged in an array of FnB options with 40 plus food court and fine-dine options.

So Punekars get ready for happy hour sessions with your dear ones and loosen up a bit to enjoy this long week at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune.

This Republic Day, Phoenix Marketcity Pune vows to ensure you experience #TheGoodLife.

Date: January 22nd to January 26th, 2021.

SM Post

The big weekend chill is here. Get rewarded on your shopping, savour your favourite sips and bites or get into the spirit of oneness with classical performances at Phoenix Marketcity, Pune and make the most of your weekend. See you there, Pune!

