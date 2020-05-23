Godrej Industries Ltd is a holding company for the Godrej Group with significant interest in the consumer goods, real estate, chemicals, agriculture and retail segments. The Godrej Chemicals division is one of oldest business of the Godrej Group, having pioneered the manufacture of oleochemicals in the country five decades back. It manufactures and markets over 100 chemicals across the globe through facilities in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Godrej Agrovet Limited is a diversified company dedicated to improving the productivity of Indian farmers by innovating products and services that increases their crop and livestock yields. It holds a prominent market position in segments like Animal Feed, Crop Protection, Oil Palm, Dairy and Poultry and Processed Foods. The company is constantly using research-based solutions to improve farm productivity for the profitability of farmers. For example, the company’s innovative cattle feed improves the yield of high milk-producing animals, while the Crop Protection division has developed products which offers a complete crop protection solution. On the other hand, the Animal Feed business is one of the largest organised players in the Compound Feed market in the country across cattle, poultry, aqua feed and specialty feed meeting the nutritional requirements of different breeds. Working closely with farmers, the company has developed over 62,000 hectares of Palm oil Plantations across Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, Maharashtra, Goa, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram to bridge the demand and supply gap in the edible oil market. The Crop Protection business provides agrochemical offerings for plant growth promoters, soil conditioners, and cotton herbicides that cover the entire life-cycle of a crop. It is a leading dairy player in South India with a significant presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra, under the “Jersey” brand name with value products in the Curd, Flavoured Yogurt, and Ice Cream segment. Godrej Tyson Foods is a joint venture with Tyson Foods which is one of the largest poultry processing companies in the world. Godrej Consumer Products and Godrej Properties are the other two blue chip companies under the Godrej Industries umbrella. Godrej Industries Ltd posted disappointing set of Q4FY2020 numbers on Friday with profit after tax at Rs 208 crore, down 60% from Rs 528 crore for the same quarter of the last fiscal. On the other hand, total expenditure rose 8% to Rs 2,919 crore while interest payments fell 11% to Rs 129 crore. The Godrej Industries stock has always been moving in a range of around Rs 450 during the last one year. The pandemic has broken the stock price on all fronts and is currently quoting at Rs 255 on the Indian bourses. Though there is no guidance from the management or any analyst view for the current quarter, it seems that a lot of downside has been priced into the stock. Portfolio investors can buy the Godrej Industries stock for fantastic gains over the next one year period.

Rajiv Kapoor is a share broker, certified mutual fund expert and MDRT insurance agent.