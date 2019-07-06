Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar talked on a host of issues.

Excerpts:

On drought-like situation in India

It (drought) is not new for India. Right now, the current estimate does not indicate reasons for any concern. The ministry is keeping a close watch. Yes, there was some lag in sowing of kharif crops during June. However, it will pick up in the coming months. We are confident that sowing target will be achieved.

On doubling farmers’ income

The government has set a target of doubling of farmers’ income by the year 2022. The government has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Committee to examine issues relating to doubling of farmers’ income and recommend a strategy to achieve doubling of farmers’ income in real terms by the year 2022.

On promoting multi-layer farming

The adoption of coconut based multi-layer farming (coconut, pepper, nutmeg, banana, cinnamon, turmeric/ginger) is more remunerative than traditional systems. Multi-layer Farming Models on high-value vegetable cultivation under a three-tier system was introduced in the backward districts of Bihar by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and farmers were able to grow three different vegetables on the same piece of land at a time.

On timely uploading of data on PM-Kisan portal

There should be 100% enlistment of eligible beneficiaries, timely uploading of corrected data on PM-Kisan portal and establishment of proper redressal mechanism. All states should organise village-wise campaign to cover one crore farmers under the Kisan Credit Card Scheme within the next 100 days.