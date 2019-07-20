India’s heritage is its identity, said Minister of State for Culture (I/C) Prahlad Singh Patel, adding: “Hardly any country of the world presents such a lucrative mix of a rich and diverse heritage that is so old in terms of civilisation. The intimacy between the people of different cultures and traditions has made this unique country ‘India’.”

The Minister observed this while inaugurating the illumination of the historic Safdarjung Tomb in New Delhi on Friday. With the illumination the architectural beauty of the 17th century Mughal era monument will display its historic reflection on Delhi after sunset.

Speaking on the occasion, Patel said that India is full of tourist attractions, where there is a unique blend of cultures, religions and beliefs. He further said that his Ministry is working in this direction that the youth get an opportunity to know the history and culture of the country better and to encourage the sense of shared identity of ‘Indianness’ among the citizens of our country.

Patel said, “Over the centuries, this Safdarjung Tomb has been giving testimony of the rich archaeological heritage of Delhi. Today, it is a magnificent example of the Incredible India. I hope that seeing this new innovative form of the Safdarjung Tomb, not only will the local residents be proud of their heritage but will also help in launching our rich cultural heritage on world tourism.”

The Minister informed that to highlight the archaeological magnificence of our historical monuments, Archaeological Survey of India has taken up the project to illuminate the important monuments of Delhi. Earlier, the illumination of Red Fort, Humayun’s Tomb, and Purana Qila has already been completed. Qutub Minar and Tughlakabad Fort are also expected to be illuminated in near future.

He further said that continuing its endeavour to promote India’s glorious culture and heritage, the Ministry of Culture “is committed to showcase India’s cultural vibrancy to the entire world”. Patel also informed that to highlight the architectural beauty including arches and minarets of the Safdarjung tomb,a total of 213 technologically advanced LED lights have been used which will consume less electricity—the consumption of which is approximately 62% less than conventional light fixtures.

Safdarjung Tomb is one of those historical monuments which attracts thousands of tourists every year and is the pride jewel in Delhi’s history. The project has been completed by Archaeological Survey of India of Ministry of Culture.

Member of Parliament from New Delhi, Meenakshi Lekhi and Secretary, Culture, Arun Goel were also present on the occasion.

Goel said that our country India is not only culturally rich but is also one of the most diverse heritages in the world. “Our historic environment is more than just a matter of material remains. It is central to how we see ourselves and to our identity as individuals, communities, and as a nation. It is important to connect the people-especially the youth with their indigenous culture, its multi-faceted nature, magnificence, opulence and historical importance in the context of India as a nation.”