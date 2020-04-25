Indian Energy Exchange Limited (IEX) is the first and largest energy exchange in India providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, Renewable Energy Certificates and Energy Saving Certificates. The exchange platform enables efficient price discovery and increases accessibility and transparency of the power market in India while enhancing the speed of trade execution. There are over 6,600 participants registered on the exchange with around 4,800 registered participants eligible to trade electricity contracts and 4,400 registered participants eligible to trade RECs. As of February 2020, in addition to participants who traded electricity contracts, participants registered to trade RECs included over 1,100 renewable energy generators and over 3,200 industry and corporate customers. Consumers benefitting from this open access belong to industries such as metal, food processing, textile, cement, automobiles, information technology, housing and real estate. The Indian Energy Exchange is a publicly listed company traded on both the BSE and NSE. IEX is approved and regulated by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission and has been operating since 27 June 2008. There are four major product segments of the company, the first being the Day Ahead Market or DAM. The Term Ahead Market or TAM was launched in September 2009 with contracts under TAM covering a range for buying/selling electricity for a duration of up to 11 days. Other segments are the issuance of RECs and Energy Saving Certificates. The IEX stock is quoting at Rs 156 and can go up to its earlier 52-week high of Rs 200 in the next one-year time horizon.

Rajiv Kapoor is a share broker, certified mutual fund expert and MDRT insurance agent.