Indri-Trini has been beating the heavyweights of the Single Malt space.

Indri-Trini, an exquisite inaugural single malt expression from the house of Piccadily Distillery, also the largest seller of malt Spirit in India, has emerged to be one of the most refined and celebrated spirits across the globe. Launched in 2022, Indri has won accolades locally and internationally, Indri has continued to receive esteemed and reputable awards.

The International Spirits Challenge 2022 is globally deemed the most influential spirit competition and is founded on a rigorous and independent judging process. Receiving thousands of entries from nearly 70 countries worldwide makes the ISC a truly global competition where Indri – Trini was the only Indian Single malt to win a Gold Medal in the World Whisky category Single malt–no age statement category 2022.

After winning a series of prestigious awards on the world stage, in early May 2022, Indri was invited to a tasting session in Dubai exclusively for the Malt Society of Arabia. The tasting was followed by an exciting and enjoyable night with exquisite drams, exuberant experiences, and a brilliant audience! After the first dram of the night, the award-winning Indri Trini, the cohort sampled some single casks from the distillery and were pleasantly surprised by what the distillery yet has to offer.

Indri single malt is distilled in Indri, Haryana, near the Himalayan foothills, in the catchment area of River Yamuna. This remarkable single malt is made from indigenous six-row barley grown for hundreds of years in Rajasthan. Matured with care since 2012, Indri–Trini is also the first Indian whisky to be produced in three different wooden barrels: ex-bourbon, ex-wine, and PX sherry casks.

Indr-Trini hosted a remarkable launch with SMAC—Single Malt Amateur Club—in Mumbai in early April. This club allows like-minded people to share tasting notes from recent partaking and experiences and seek information about malt whiskey.

Also, Indri-Trini was one of the highlights of The Great Indian Drinks Festival at La La Land, a platform to explore the best of the country’s craft drinks industry. It’s a remarkable space for the doyens of the Indian craft drinks industry to interact with customers. (https://internationalspiritschallenge.com/internationalspiritschallenge2022/en/page/2022-results)

Indri-Trini Single Malt Indian Whisky:

Indri, is named after the place where the distillery is located, it is a quaint little village situated in the catchment area of River Yamuna, nestled in the foothills of the mighty Himalayas. Indri also refers to the word Indri or Indriya in Sanskrit, which denotes the 5 senses, i.e., Smell-Taste-Touch-Sight-Sound. Trini–Our master craftsmen curate the Three Wood. It is distilled using the traditional Indian 6 row barley, matured in selected barrels, and blended carefully to bring out the Individual contribution of each wood (first fill bourbon, Ex-French wine and PX sherry Casks) without overshadowing the original whisky profile.

Indri–Trini bottled at 46%ABV, is a Non-Chill Filtered whisky.

NOSE: Hints of black tea, caramelized pineapple with a whiff of oak from the barrel comes forward, followed by vanilla and honey from the bourbon oak and traces of spiced tannins from the European oak, finally topped up with vinous raisin and sweet sherry notes. Gentle and mellow on the nose.

TASTE: Elegant richness, smooth and warm on the sides of the mouth. Gentle spice and wood characters come through, followed by nutty flavours and hints of burnt pineapple, citrus and raisins.

FINISH: A subtle and balanced finish where each flavour compliments one another without dominating. A smooth and long aftertaste with sweet fruity flavours coming up from the warmth of the throat, lingering long after.

About International Spirits Challenge

The ISC is a premier event in promoting outstanding quality spirits from across the globe. It is supported by many of the world’s leading spirits producers as the international standard for quality and excellence. The competition encourages the high calibre of spirits, designs, and campaigns that enter the competition each year. ISC is a renowned and truly global competition.

About Piccadily Distilleries:

Part of the Piccadily distillery group has three distilleries in the Northern part of India: Indri, Patiala, and Bawal. The malt distillery at Indri, located off the famous Grand Trunk Road (which linked Central Asia to the Indian Subcontinent for almost 2500 years) was set up in 2012. The distillery is also home to 6 traditional copper pot stills (designed and made in India) and 40,000 barrels. Today, it is India’s largest independent malt manufacturer and seller of malt spirits, with a production capacity of 12,000 litres per day and making it a 4 million litres distillery per annum. The distillery is expanding its warehousing capacity to hold another 30,000 barrels. A new visitor centre is also under construction and will be open for visitors by the end of the year. The extreme temperature of the Northern plains helps our malt spirit mature faster inside barrels, naturally. This also means the angels happily take away their share, leaving behind sweet tropical flavours and rich natural colour. The distillery proudly uses no fossil fuels to generate its power needs.