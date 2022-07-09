New Delhi: One of the best and rarest spirits in the world today is Indri-Trini, a stunning single malt from the house of Piccadily Distillery. Since its launch earlier this year, Indri has earned notable acclaim and accolades both in Indian and global markets. Indri-Trini won a Gold Medal in the Best Indian Single Malt category of 2022 at the 13th International Whiskey Competition, one of the most prestigious contests in the world.

The single malt has all the makings of an excellent beverage, despite its obscure origins. The Yamuna riverbank location, proximity to glacial water from the Himalayas, and conducive climate of the area allow the malt inside the barrels to naturally mature faster. Indri’s beautiful natural colour and delicious tropical flavours come from experiments with spirits and wood barrels.

In addition to being named after a village, the single malt also makes reference to the Sanskrit word “Indris”, which stands for the five senses. The three wooden barrels used to age the malt—first fill bourbon, ex-French wine, and PX sherry casks—are referred to as “Trini.” It is carefully blended to highlight the individual contributions of each wood without overpowering the original whisky flavour after being distilled using the traditional Indian 6 row barley.

Allowing each flavour to complement one another without overpowering any one profile, the subtle warmth and undercurrents of spice, with undertones of black tea, caramelized pineapple, and barrel-aged oak, come forward. Indri appears to be a safe bet for all single malt enthusiasts.