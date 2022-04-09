There is a new Single Malt in town, and it has just won a series of awards.

Rated as the best Indian Single Malt across all categories, Indri-Trini has been awarded this prestigious award by the World Whiskey Awards 2022.

In the first round of world whiskey awards, Indri-Trini won the category winner tag of Gold followed by Silver for Paul John Mithuna and Bronze for Paul John Nirvana.

In the second round it won the Title of Best Indian Single Malt from India across all Categories irrespective of being single cask, cask strength or age.

The awards haven’t stopped with Indri winning many more accolades globally:

>> Best Indian Single Malt at World Whiskey Awards 2022

>> Category Winner, No Age statement at World Whiskey Awards 2022 www.whiskymag.com

>> Winner Asian Whisky of the year at Dom Roskrow’s New Wizards Awards 2022 (that is Best whiskey from India/Taiwan/Japan) https://www.newwizards.co.uk/

>> Silver, with a 91 score at The International Wine & Spirit Competition 2022

Indri-Trini, a single malt from the house of Piccadily Distillery, is the new star that the world is awakening to. Launched in 2022, its inaugural expression has bagged some of the most prestigious awards Globally. Indri has not only got the Indian Single Malts enthusiasts excited but has also been generating a lot of attention in the international arena. Indri backed by a mammoth stock of 40000 Barrels with a distillery churning out 12000 litres of Malt spirit every day is saddled in for the long haul.

Launched as part of the World Drinks Awards, the World Whiskies Awards commending the best whiskies in 16 categories covering style and production methods. Indri Trini is the Category Winner-No Age Statement Category at the WWA 2022. It also bagged the Best Single Malt coming out of India in 2022, irrespective of age, ABV and Finish.

Dom Roskrow, a spirits writer, Editor and consultant specializing in whisky, has been a drinks writer since 1991, and a whisky writer since 2001. At the 2022 edition of Dom Roskrow’s New Wizards Awards (The NWAs), Indri – Trini was awarded as the Best Asian Whisky of the year award. “This was one of the most competitive categories in this year’s Awards, with several gold medal winners competing for the title. This, though, was a revelation and joins a growing band of wonderful Indian whiskies. It is matured in ex sherry, ex bourbon and French oak casks so unsurprisingly there’s a lot going on- berry fruits and red peanuts, lemon, grapefruit and tropical notes, all held in place by freshly shaved wood tannins and soft spice.”–Dom Roskrow Spirit writer and one of the most revered authority on Single Malt Globally

Another feather in the cap is the Silver with 91 pts at the International Wine & Spirit Competition. Tasted by the connoisseurs across the globe such as Ivan Dixon, Dawn Davies MW, Andrea Dionori, Jeremy Stephens, Ludo Ducrocq praised Indri-Trini as clean, malty nose with oak sweetness and hints of tropical fruits. Tannic, yet delicate mouthfeel revealing prunes, figs and dates giving it an earthy finish.

Indri-Trini Single Malt Indian

Whisky:

Indri, is named after the place where the distillery is located, it is a quaint little village situated in the catchment area of River Yamuna, nestled in the foothills of the mighty Himalayas. Indri also refers to the the word Indri or Indriya in Sanskrit, which denotes the 5 sense i.e. Smell-Taste-Touch-Sight-Sound.

Trini–The Three Wood, is curated by our master craftsmen. It is distilled using the traditional Indian 6 row barley, matured in selected barrels, and blended carefully to bring out the Individual contribution of each wood (first fill bourbon, Ex-French wine and PX sherry Casks) without overshadowing the original whisky profile.

Indri–Trini bottled at 46%ABV, is a Non-Chill Filtered whisky .

NOSE: Hints of black tea, caramelized pineapple with a whiff of oak from the barrel comes forward, followed by vanilla and honey from the bourbon oak and traces of spiced tannins from the European oak, finally topped up with vinous raisin and sweet sherry notes. Gentle and mellow on the nose.

TASTE: Elegant richness, smooth and warm on the sides of the mouth. Gentle spice and wood characters come through, followed by nutty flavours and hints of burnt pineapple, citrus and raisins.

FINISH: A subtle and balanced finish where each flavour compliments one another without dominating. A smooth and long aftertaste with sweet fruity flavours coming up from the warmth of the throat, lingering long after.

About Piccadily

Distilleries:

Part of the Piccadily distillery group which has three distilleries in the Northern part of India: Indri, Patiala and Bawal. The malt distillery at Indri, located off the famous Grand Trunk Road (which linked Central Asia to the Indian Subcontinent for almost 2500 years) was set up in 2012. The distillery is also home to 6 traditional copper pot stills (designed and made in India) and 40,000 barrels.

Today, it is India’s largest independent malt manufacturer and seller of malt spirits, with a production capacity of 12000 liters per day and making it a 4 million litres distillery per annum. The distillery is rapidly expanding its warehousing capacity to hold another 30,000 barrels. A new visitor center is also under construction and will be open for visitors by the end of the year. The extreme temperature of the Northern plains helps our malt spirit mature faster inside the barrels, naturally. This also means the angels happily take away their share, leaving behind sweet tropical flavours and rich natural colour. The distillery proudly uses no Fossil fuels to generate its power needs.