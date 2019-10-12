The Turkish Airlines Corporate Club Conference brought together thought leaders and experts from the global travel industry.

Istanbul: The fourth edition of the Turkish Airlines Corporate Club Conference at Istanbul on 8 October became the meeting point of titans of the global travel industry.

Decision makers of the world travel sector arrived here to chart out the future course of the burgeoning industry. Over 1,200 travel professionals from 75 countries met in Istanbul to celebrate this year’s theme “10 years of Turkish Airlines Corporate Club” as the airline enters a new era from its new home at Istanbul Airport, the world’s biggest airport terminal built from scratch.

M. Ilker Aycı, Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, opened the conference, which was moderated by BBC Hard Talk’s Aaron Heslehurst. The programme featured leading figures in the travel industry, including keynote speaker Celeste Headlee, an award-winning journalist and bestselling author, as well as Global Business Travel Association’s (GBTA) Melanie Garrett, among others. The Turkish Airlines Corporate Club Conference brought together thought leaders and experts from the travel industry to discuss, debate and network.

This year has seen Turkish Airlines enter a new chapter in its history as a global airline. The flag carrier moved to its new home at Istanbul Airport in April 2019 during a huge operation dubbed “The Great Move”. The brand new Turkish Airlines hub will have an annual capacity of 200 million passengers upon final completion, cutting-edge features and increased facilities that will offer huge potential for the airline’s operations.

The Turkish Airlines Corporate Club is dedicated to serving the best of Turkish hospitality to its corporate customers and is committed to offering a range of advantages through its loyalty programme. Appreciating that time is of the utmost importance to its guests, the Turkish Airlines Corporate Club provides maximum flexibility of ticket booking, use of Istanbul Airport’s exclusive lounges and pre-boarding advantages such as a generous baggage allowance. Once onboard, valued members are invited to enjoy excellent products and services. Business Class guests have exclusive use of flatbeds to stay refreshed, free WiFi to stay connected and Flying Chefs who serve top class catering.

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 339 (passengers and cargo) aircraft flying to 316 worldwide destinations as 266 international and 50 domestic, in 125 countries.

With one of the youngest fleets in Europe, Turkish Airlines is on track to building a fleet of 400 by 2021 with the arrival of six 787-9 Dreamliners this year, allowing the global airline to further expand its network. New destinations launched in 2019 include Sharjah, Marrakesh, Port Harcourt, Bali, Pointe-Noire, Luxor and Mexico City with a Rovaniemi route to be launched in December.