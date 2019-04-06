Owing to its financial crisis, Jet Airways has discontinued its in-flight entertainment services in all its domestic and international flights. This has caused inconveniences to many passengers in the long haul flights and many passengers have complained about the non-functional in-flight entertainment services including movies, and music etc.

Jet Airways is facing an acute financial crisis resulting in the airlines already having grounded more than 100 of its planes. Jet Airways is currently operating only 25 flights across all its sectors. This financial crisis at Jet Airways has also led to non-payment of salaries to its pilots and its top management for several months.

A Jet Airways spokesperson, in an official statement, has said that it has discontinued its in-flight entertainment services temporarily on all its domestic and international flight effective from 1 April this year. Officials at Jet Airways said that the decision was taken after a review of its expenditures and this was done to curtail overhead expenditures of the airlines as it is trying to come out of a massive financial crisis that hit it earlier this year. Officials have also said that sometimes it becomes difficult for flight crews to explain to passengers about the move, as passengers at times “are unwilling to understand the circumstances under which we are operating”.