Jet Airways and Vistara are all set to induct new fleet to cater to the growing demand in the Indian aviation sector. Jet Airways has placed an order for purchasing 75 Boeing 737 MAX aeroplanes, while Vistara has placed an order to purchase six 787-9 Dreamliners from Boeing.

Both the aforesaid airline operators and Boeing have confirmed reaching the mega-deal during a signing ceremony at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow. Officials of Boeing and Jet Airways confirmed that the airline has inked the deal valued at $8.8 billion at current list price to acquiring the 75 new 737 MAX aeroplanes.

Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal said: “Our latest order for 75 additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft reflects our long-standing association with Boeing and reposes our faith in the aircraft they manufacture.”

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister said: “We are honoured to extend our deep partnership with Jet Airways as they modernise their fleet with the most capable single-aisle airplanes. Vistara also confirmed placing an order valued at $2.8 billion at current list prices for purchasing six Dreamliners. The Dreamliner will be the first wide-body airplane carrier which will help Vistara in launching long-haul operations.