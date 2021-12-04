Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has recently acquired a controlling stake in stock exchange listed company, Just Dial Ltd for a total consideration of Rs 5,719 crore through various transactions, such as acquisition of shares @ Rs 1020 per share for Rs 1,332 crore, a preferential issue @ Rs 1,022 per share for a consideration of Rs 2,165 crore and a further acquisition @ Rs 1022.25 p via an open offer for Rs 2,222 crore. Just Dial Limited is India’s No. 1 Local Search engine that provides local search related services to users across India through multiple platforms such as website, mobile website, Apps, over the telephone and text. It has also initiated ‘Search Plus’ services for its users aimed at making several day-to-day tasks conveniently actionable and accessible to users through one App. By doing so, it has transitioned from being purely a provider of local search and related information to being an enabler of such transactions. The company has also recently launched JD Omni, an end-to-end business management solution for SMEs, through which it intends to transition thousands of SMEs to efficiently run their business online and have adequate online presence via their own website and mobile site. Apart from this, it has also launched JD Pay, a unique solution for quick digital payments for its users and vendors, and JD Social, its official social sharing platform to provide curated content on latest happenings to users. It aims to provide fast, free, reliable, and comprehensive information to users and enable discovery and transactions for all products and services. The company’s search services bridge the gap between users and businesses by helping users find relevant providers of products and services effortlessly, while helping businesses listed in its database to market their services. Justdial has a database of approximately 31 million listings and 149 million quarterly unique users across all platforms as of September 30, 2021 having contributed to 125,346,909 reviews and ratings for its various listings. With the acquisition by RRVL, the aggregate holding in Just Dial as on date represents 67% of the total paid up capital of the company. Effective 01 September 2021 , Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd has acquired control of Just Dial and is a promoter of the company , which is now a subsidiary of RRVL . The company posted weak set of numbers in Q2 FY22 with revenue declining due to poor collections as also declining EBITDA margins. Analysts are expecting JDL’s launch of B2B platform to be a key revenue driver in the long run on the back of changing consumer behaviour and shift of advertising medium, plus the change promoters could help drive higher growth. The company management has also honestly indicated that since they are operating in a disruptive sector, their focus will not be on creating shareholder value in the short term but to invest in JD for the next leg of growth in the medium to long term. Analysts and fund managers are betting on the Just Dial stock at the current market price of Rs 710 to give a 50% return over the next two years’ time frame.

