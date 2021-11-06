Kalinga Institue of Social Sciences (KISS) signed a Statement of Intent with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on 2 November 2021 to work for tribal development and sustainable development in Odisha.

As per the provisions, the two organizations will undertake targeted analytical tribal research activities based on SDG and Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI), skilling through career guidance and counseling, management of natural resources especially water and biodiversity to ensure the overall development of the tribal areas.

The Statement of Intent was signed between Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS and Ms. Shoko Noda, UNDP Resident Representative, India in the presence of the Country Head, UNDP; Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, Vice-Chancellor, KISS Deemed to be University; Dr. Prashanta Kumar Routray, Registrar and senior officials of UNDP and KISS.

“Both UNDP and KISS are working towards the eradication of hunger and poverty. We are happy to work with KISS to bring about the overall development of tribal areas in Odisha. I have never seen such kind of Institution like KISS in my 25 years of career. The approach of this institution is very personalized and individual. KISS is a living example of SDG”, said Ms Shoko Noda.

Thanking UNDP and Ms Noda for partnering with KISS, Dr. Samanta stated that KISS has been working towards the eradication of poverty and hunger and fulfilling Sustainable Development Goals for the last three decades.

On the occasion, SDG Lab of KISS also gave a presentation on various SDG initiatives undertaken by the institute.

Earlier on 28 October, KISS had signed a partnership agreement with the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development (MGIEP) to provide the online Self-directed Emotional Learning for Empathy and Kindness (SEEK) course for KIIT-KISS staff and students in a phased manner.

KISS Deemed to be a University will be among the first universities worldwide to implement the MGIEP SEEK course, which has also been endorsed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), Government of India.