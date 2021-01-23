Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 23 (ANI/PNN): With an aim to tap the export potential of India, Bhagirath Goswami, founder of Being Exporter has been causing abundant exports and creating exporters in the country. Due to his passion and dedication in the field of exports, he has been named as the ‘Man of Exports’ by many entrepreneurs.

In order to promote Indian exports, Bhagirath helps people from all walks of life to export their consignments. Towards this cause, he organises many global events and exhibitions. This time Bhagirath is coming with a unique kind of initiative for the exporters. With the belief that ‘export is easy,’ the Man of Exports is introducing one of the biggest and the largest 3D exhibitions happening in India. ‘Global Buyer Seller Meet, ‘ is one of the most exclusive trade shows with a buyers presence from across 100+ countries. This is a virtual event happening on 29, 30 and 31 January 2021.

It will be a unique first of its kind exhibition where buyers from across the world can meet sellers of different commodities on a single online platform. The exhibition covers various commodities like agricultural products, textiles, chemicals, furniture, food, machinery, jewellery, kitchen appliances and much more. The whole idea behind the ‘Global Buyer Seller Meet is to connect buyers from different countries to sellers who have been in their business since long. The exhibition will also give buyers access to information like products, websites, presentation, chatting options and also direct video calling. The interesting part about this exhibition is that there are going to be many seminars, panel discussions and other events scheduled to run alongside the stalls. They also have an entertainment zone with live band performances and artistic shows.

Bhagirath Goswami has set a benchmark in the Indian export landscape. Starting his journey from a 21-year-old farmer who was naive about how to export his produce to founding a well-established organisation, Mr Bhagirath has come a long way. His company ‘Being Exporter’ guides small-scale entrepreneurs and inexperienced exporters on how to send their consignments and make the most of the exhibitions and events. The team of Being Exporter also assists them in communication, marketing their goods, creating leads, and turning leads into sales on the global market. With a goal to empower other exporters, Being Exporter organises worldwide conferences, webinars, and events.

