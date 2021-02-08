It takes loads of effort to be an ace entrepreneur and he is among the youngest men in terms of age and owns three different companies – called 42 Gram a Digital Media- Videography company along with MAK Media the Social Media and Influencer company and MK Trading the Forex school. He is just 20 years of age and wants to be among the youngest set of businessmen who owns three ventures at the moment. He was born in the US and then shifted to Syria. He lived in different countries like shifting to Lebanon and then to Switzerland.

He did his course in Hospitality & Business Management at Les Roches in Marbella, Spain and now will be completing his graduation from Switzerland. He is currently based in Dubai and was involved in selling Medical equipment and then COVID happened, which affected his business in a big way. Before that when he was in Beirut, Lebanon, he embarked with his event management company Mage Prod and was able to attract many including the French rapper Booba. While he had plans to call the other celebrities in music like Maes and Ninho but it did not happen due to Pandemic.

He then thought of diversifying his business in a new venture known as ‘MK Trading’, wherein he dealt with a stock market educational platform having more than 3,000 members. While being active on social media, he was able to attract top influencers with him networking with them to embark upon as a known influencer as well. He then bought a digital marketing and videography agency known as 42 Gram which was owned by French people. Meanwhile his company Manaf is expected to cross 1 M USD in the first quarter and similar figures in the second quarter as well. He gives the credit for his success to his family members, his parents and others who have stood by him for all the initiatives he has taken in his day to day life.