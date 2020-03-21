Dear readers of The Sunday Guardian,

The stock markets may go up and down, but the recent coronavirus outbreak has brought in a great period of concern and uncertainty for our nation and we must all play our vital part in supporting the communities we live in and protecting the most vulnerable within them. The medics and the emergency staff are of course doing a fantastic job and we must also change our normal routines and regular patterns to fight this deadly disease. I urge fellow stock market participants to look after themselves, look after their families and please look out for one another in this period of self isolation.

Rajiv Kapoor is a share broker, certified mutual fund expert and MDRT insurance agent.