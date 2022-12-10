Medulance Healthcare was born to assist lives. Using simple location-based mapping, Medulance Healthcare seeks to provide Delhi with quality ambulances, easier and faster than before. In an interaction, Pranav Bajaj, Co-founder, Medulance Healthcare, elaborated on several issues. Excerpts:

Q: What do you think is the role of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) in the fast-changing healthcare landscape?

A: Today, there is more awareness among the public that EMS can save lives, and lead to better prognosis. EMS is a specialized discipline. It is provided by specialists, known as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs). They act as intermediaries for the patients in medical emergencies. They are responsible for providing off-site live-saving emergency care and help transport the victims to healthcare facilities in order for them to receive proper medical attention. They are trained to give lifesaving assistance to patients and people in medical emergencies using advanced medical equipment. It has also become possible now for EMTs in ambulances or remote locations to connect with doctors and get their directions virtually in handling emergencies and providing assistance to patients via 5G Smart Connected Ambulances. With the growing demand for EMTs, many have come forward to take up this profession. However, there is still a huge shortage for EMTs in the country. Post Covid, the number of people entering this area of work has increased. However, there is an urgent need to focus on improving the quality of training, and creating awareness on booming career opportunities.

Q: What are the key challenges the industry is facing, and how is Medulance addressing them?

A: The biggest challenge is the lack of skilled manpower. There are not enough training opportunities, and the quality of training is also not up to the mark. Even though people come out from institutes with course completion certificates, they are not skilled enough to handle medical equipment. The primary reason is that they do not get any on-ground training and real-life exposure to medical emergencies.

To address these challenges, Medulance plans to start its own paramedical training institute to offer quality and affordable courses in EMS and other specialized areas from 2023 onwards. The idea is to expand the talent pool, and make students employable and job ready from day one. Another cause of concern is that the participation of women in the workforce is almost negligible in this field. Hence, we will be offering special courses for women to encourage more women to enter the EMS and paramedical sector, and uplift them in these sectors.

Q: What key measures are taken for Medulance drivers? How do you make sure their needs are catered to as the profession can get hectic for them?

A: EMS is an emerging sector. Being a pioneer, we have the huge responsibility in setting high standards. We are well aware that our drivers play a key role in helping us provide the best in class medical assistance to people. Hence, we are committed to invest in our drivers especially in terms of training. We provide first aid training to all Medulance drivers. This allows them to be able to assist the paramedical staff, and when the need arises, provide first aid assistance on their own. Drivers are provided with CPR Training, so that they are well versed to handle basic cardiac emergencies, as per the government guidelines. Also they’re taught the EVOC (Emergency Vehicle Operations Course) as a mandatory part of our Training. We also provide soft skills training to our drivers. This helps them to be empathetic with patients and their attendants. They can comfort patients and attendants in distress while transporting them to the hospital in an ambulance. Drivers are taught the basic safety protocols regarding the driving speed, precautions that should be taken while ferrying a patient and also are checked for a clean driving record in the past.

Since all our ambulances are GPS enabled, our drivers are also trained in technology in the areas like operating Medulance apps for various purposes and in using GPS equipment to find the shortest route to hospitals, and so on. Our drivers get relievers and have fixed working hours.

Q: What data do you have for the use of Medulance and how do you make sure the service is more user-friendly?

A: All our ambulances are GPS-enabled. Hence, patients and their family members or attendants can track the ambulance location and activities. We have developed exclusive mobile applications for patients, drivers, and paramedics. Our managers can access all relevant information related to patients, drivers, paramedics and location of ambulances via a single dashboard and make informed decisions. Thanks to the 5G network, we can provide assistance to patients more efficiently, and relay data pertaining to vitals in real-time. Hence, doctors are able to provide medical assistance to patients. Considering how time sensitive medical emergencies are, these features go a long way in making medical assistance effective.