New Delhi: Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Her Excellency Harinder Sidhu, has welcomed the announcement that Australia’s Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, Senator the Hon Matthew Canavan, will visit India from 26-29 August 2019, as per a press release dated 23 August.

“Australia is a natural partner for India in the resources sector. The resources and METS (Mining Equipment, Technology and Services) sectors are a priority under the India Economic Strategy. Australia’s comparative advantage in these sectors and the opportunities that India’s growth trajectory presents are highly complementary,” Sidhu said.

“Minister Canavan will also showcase the opportunities for Indian engagement and investment in Northern Australia. The Minister’s visit is the first to India since the re-election of the Morrison Government. He is visiting at a time when both the Australian and Indian governments have returned with a renewed sense of vigour for the relationship,” Sidhu added.

The Minister will travel to three Indian cities—Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai—where he will meet with ministerial counterparts and resource industry leaders.

In Delhi, Minister Canavan will meet Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal; Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss the strengths and potential of Australia’s resources sectors and explore emerging opportunities to support India’s need for minerals critical to its economic, defence and space capabilities. The Minister will call upon Minister of Finance & Excise, Commerce & Industries, Government of West Bengal, Amit Mitra in Kolkata, and meet with business leaders in Mumbai. India is Australia’s fourth largest export market, and a key destination for Australian coal and copper.