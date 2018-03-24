NEW DELHI: Bo Mark Tercek, president and CEO of The Nature Conservancy—the world’s largest conservation organisation—will be visiting India from 26 March to 3 April to meet with several high-level government officials and ministers at the Central and state levels in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. He will be accompanied by conservation scientists and experts during these meetings to discuss how The Nature Conservancy can support India’s sustainable development goals.

Tercek will meet with business leaders in Mumbai and speak about how to catalyse private investments in nature. He will also give a talk in Chennai on how investments in nature, such as restoring lakes and wetlands, can help build a healthy Chennai. Tercek has been the president of The Nature Conservancy since 2008.

Hemendra Kothari, chairman, India Advisory Board, The Nature Conservancy, said: “As India rapidly grows its economy, it is also mindful of conserving its natural resources for the future. Civil society and private sector organisations have an important role to play and can work together to support the government’s efforts in balancing economic growth and environmental health.”