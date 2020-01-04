Young scientists’ laboratories have been formed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to start focused research in advanced technologies. These laboratories were dedicated to the nation on 2 January at Bengaluru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

DRDO has taken this important step of empowering youth for the purpose of achieving self reliance in the area of niche advanced technologies. This step lays down the foundation for research and development of futuristic technologies. Selected young scientists of DRDO, under the age of 35 years, have been given this opportunity to work in identified research areas.

Inspiration for this step came from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of DRDO award function held on 24 August 2014. Speaking on the occasion, he had asked DRDO to empower youth by giving them decision-making powers and challenging research opportunities. Going by the advice, DRDO has identified five technology areas for these laboratories. The identified areas of work for these laboratories are Artificial intelligence, Quantum technologies, Cognitive technologies, Asymmetric technologies and Smart materials.

DRDO Young Scientist Laboratories, in short DYSLs, are located at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai Kolkata and Hyderabad. Each laboratory is working on a key advanced technology of importance to the development of futuristic defence systems. Research in the area of rapidly evolving Artificial Intelligence will be carried out at Bengaluru. The all-important area of Quantum Technology will be based out of IIT Mumbai. The future is dependent on Cognitive Technologies and IIT Chennai will house the laboratory embarking in this area of research. New and futuristic area of Asymmetric Technologies, which will change the way wars are fought, will be based out of the campus of Jadhavpur University, Kolkata. The research in hot and critical area of Smart Materials and their applications will be based out of Hyderabad.