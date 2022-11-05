AAFT Online hopes its offerings in retail management, film production and healthcare courses would enable growth in the edutech space

Covid-19 pandemic has completely changed our attitude and approach towards life in general and the field of education is no different. Despite the pandemic ebbing, working people and students are a trifle reluctant to return to offices and physical classrooms as evidence from the ground suggests. Though educational institutions still hold sway and force students to come to schools, offices are fighting a tough battle to bring employees back to workplaces.

Many corporates, despite their best efforts to lure workers back to office have failed and scared of attrition are resigned to the fact that online and remote working has become a way of life and it must be accepted if you don’t want talent to leave. Somewhat grudgingly, corporates and especially in the software sphere of services, have been forced to continue with online work mode even as they plead with employees to return even if for a day or two in a week.

When it comes to education, students are hardly able to bargain, but wherever possible, they are also choosing online platforms for learning. Cashing in on this phenomenon and sensing such an opportunity, educational institutions focused on media and marketing studies like AAFT have come out with 10 new programs, expanding its presence in online education sphere in domestic and international markets.

The new programs of the edutech venture, AAFT Online, an AAFT group’s start-up venture, hopes its offerings in retail management, film production and healthcare courses would enable growth in the edutech space, both in India and abroad. Through these new meticulously designed online certificate courses and diploma courses, it hopes to equip students to face the challenges and demands of the industry.