New Delhi: Anoop Kumar, Zonal Manager, Northern Zone, LIC of India, inaugurated the semi-branding of LIC Shivaji Stadium metro station on 8 July, according to a press release on Thursday.

The station, renamed as “LIC Shivaji Stadium Station”, is one of the busiest metro stations in which the Airport Express line operates covering the distance from New Delhi Railway Station to Dwarka Sector-21.

With semi-branding of the station, LIC aims to create better public awareness about its various products/schemes.

On the occasion, Anoop Kumar said that LIC provides insurance and social security cover touching millions of lives and securing them.