Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), India’s leading enterprise connectivity solution provider, introduced Smart Virtual Private Network (VPN) solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) with improved security services and privacy capabilities that are resilient and make it easier for enterprises to connect with trust and security, a press release said on Friday.

Smart VPN privatises a public cloud network, extending it with the security of a private network.

Elaborating on the Smart VPN, Sourabh Sharma, Vice President, SME, TTBS, said, “Fast, secure and dependable connectivity is the top of the digital enterprise agenda to manage a data rich future business. Our Smart VPN solutions will enable SMEs to maximise their growth potential, optimise connectivity costs, enhance their customers’ experience and securely extend reach with instant access to cloud platforms.”

Due to challenges in the traditional VPN networks such as limitations on feasibility, high capex on fibre and poor network optimisation, Tata Tele Business Services saw a need for an access agnostic, low cost and secure alternate medium.

“As SMEs are increasingly embracing digital, they are benefitting greatly by adopting cloud based servers, but they are struggling to protect their data in transit as well as manage and monitor exactly who accessed these services. With the Smart Virtual Private Network, they can now have easy to use and highly secure interface and diverse selection of location specific servers, which allow for reduced latency, high bandwidth and unobstructed internet access,” added Sourabh Sharma.