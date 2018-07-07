Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birendra Singh launched a mobile application of MSTC, a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Steel, which will bring the buyer closer to the seller, removing the constraints of small buyers. The MSTC Metal Mandi is in line with the Centre’s initiatives under the Digital India programme. The application was launched during the meeting of the recently constituted National Steel Consumers’ Council of the Ministry of Steel at Bengaluru recently. Addressing the Council, Singh outlined India’s position in the global steel industry and mentioned that there is a huge potential for growth of steel demand in the country. The per capita steel consumption of India at around 68 kg is much less than one third of the world average of around 208 kg, he added. “Against this backdrop, forums like Steel Consumer Council have an important role to play, as both producers and users come together to find innovative and out-of-box ideas to carry forward the industry. The issues of demand, supply, product innovations and logistics will require serious deliberations. Logistics is a critical area and the consumer council has to draw the expected roadmap of logistics for seeking priority attention of policy makers on an urgent basis,” said the minister.