The Centre’s ambitious scheme for universal household electrification ‘Saubhagya’ is all set to achieve its goal very soon.

NEW DELHI: The ambitious Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana, better known as “Saubhagya” scheme, for universal household electrification is all set to achieve its goal soon with only about 28,000 households left to be electrified all over the country.

As per details provided by the Ministry of Power, as on Friday (15 February), only two states – Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – are yet to provide electricity to all the households. Chhattisgarh has 20,134 households which are yet to be electrified, while Rajasthan has 8,460 households left.

The scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September 2017 to ensure electrification of all willing households in the country in the rural as well as urban areas, with support from the state electricity departments and power discoms.

According to the ministry figures, as many as 2.48 crore households have been provided electricity

connection under the scheme till the above date, while only 28,594 more are left to be electrified. Accordingly, 21.3 crore households have been electrified all over the country (including the ones covered under Suabhagya scheme).

The total outlay of the project was Rs 16,320 crore for which the Central government is providing large funds to all the states and Union territories. As per the initial target, the scheme was to be completed by 31 December 2018, but was later extended to 31 March 2019.

The beneficiaries for free electricity connections are being identified using social economic and caste census (SECC) 2011 data. However, the yet-to-be-electrified households not covered under the SECC data are also being provided electricity connections under the scheme on payment of Rs 500 which will be recovered by the discoms in 10 installments through the electricity bill.

The solar power packs of 200 to 300 WP with battery bank for the yet-to-be-electrified households located in remote and inaccessible areas, comprises five LED lights, one fan and power plug and also

includes the repair and maintenance for five years.

This is to be noted that the NDA government last year finished the task of electrifying 18,000 villages, which were not electrified till then. The last village electrified was Leisang in Manipur on 28 April 2018.