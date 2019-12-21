New Delhi: Saalumarada Thimmakka, a 108-year-old woman from Karnataka was among the six water champions felicitated by iTV Network at the event named Aakhri Boond for selflessly working towards water conservation. Saalumarada Thimmakka has planted 385 banyan trees along a 4 km stretch of highway between Hulikal-Kudur and also planted nearly 8,000 other trees.

Saalumarada Thimmakka lives in the Hulikal village of Karnataka. At the age of 108, she is not only an inspiration for many but has also set an example who are rigorously actively working towards catering the needs of environmental issues.

As a young girl, she was married off to a farmer. A farmer who had earned a meagre income and was looked down upon by his fellow villagers.

Him along with his wife decided not to follow social protocols and decided to plant tree saplings and tend to them as their own children.

She nurtured 10 grafted saplings on a bare stretch of four kilometres land from their village (between the villages of Hulikal and Kudoor, about 80 km away of Bangalore).

Despite their limited economic resources, they went through the hardship of tending to the plants. In the following years, they planted more saplings, in the hope that they would grow and beautify the land.

Today the fully grown banyan trees are estimated at an economic value of Rs 15 lakhs. The government of Karnataka is now managing the banyan trees.

Despite being felicitated with innumerable awards by various state and national organisations, Thimmakka still lives below the poverty line. Her home cannot accommodate the certificates and medals while her bills still remain unpaid. Her only income is a government pension of Rs 500.

She is still a staunch supporter of aforestation. She believes in spreading awareness. She believes that every person should leave behind an asset that benefits all humanity.