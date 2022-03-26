With the vision to spread awareness that the idea of peace can only be imbibed and cultivated if one starts to live artfully, Vrindan Foundation for Art and Culture celebrated ‘Art for Peace’ recently. Art can aid in intrinsically embodying the idea of peace in the truest sense.

Peace can be interpreted as the calmness of the mind and soul, the urge to refrain from engaging in anything that makes us restless or aggressive, the want to remain serene though all walks of life and to find happiness and choose spirituality every time.

Happiness and peace is a choice. A choice that can be made consciously if the right catalysts are provided. Art is one such catalyst. We realise this, through the event we envision.

The idea does not make us avoid the gloomy or tough times, rather inspires us to navigate through everything gracefully, to embrace all emotions, feel everything but yet choose to grow with it. For arts is all about acceptance, perseverance, and grace.

At Vrindan Foundation this vision is promoted. The vision of making art a companion, that helps us trace through everyday life with passion and serenity. A wise man had once said, “It isn’t the journey or destination that matters as much, as the company does.”

Art for Peace comprises of three events

• Varnika- The essence of colors on canvas with live music of violin, tabla, flute, piano, guitar and songs based on the campaign and themes of anti-war.

• Anahata- The organic way of matching the rhythms of Indian classical music, according to the beats and cycle concept with the universal clock tempo-60/bpm (beat per minute) with yoga moves and stretches as well as engaging various sense organs- like the ear, to the scale of the musical notes with the vibrational yoga hymns

-This unites the involvement of brain, mind and body in true sense

• The Saga of Joy- An instrumental ensemble presented by world travelled fusion band Impulse, it pays homage to various legends who have lived their entire lives through arts and could establish peace all around the world, as a proven fact-that living artfully is the only way to spread the message of joy and peace across the world.

Arunangshu Chaudhury, Founder President of Vrindan Foundation and an internationally acclaimed Indian percussionist, believes in promoting holistic mental and physical wellbeing through the engagement with various art forms-by learning, listening and spending quality time with arts. In a candid conversation Arunangshu Chaudhury says, “Vrindan Foundation for Art and Culture is a non-profit organization registered under the Trust Act of Government of India. It is dedicated towards cultivating human potential by recognizing the possibility of empowerment through the efforts of the community as a whole , while the organization is a mere facilitator in this process of transformation.

In a fast paced world like today; where anxiety and distress looms large – Vrindan is hopeful of alleviating people from this chaos and bestowing upon them the calm that they have unconsciously or otherwise; been in search of. We aim to provide the service of arts for mental and physical wellness, to all sections of the society. We as single individuals can just follow the ways they have left a legacy of, wherein we can think, talk and act artfully.”