Q. What makes your role in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 different?

A. People have seen this franchise and they have loved it. It is a lot about betrayal and it is set in the background of maharajas and stuff like that. So it gets a little interesting and I had never been a part of this kind of film. I loved this character because for some reason, he is not liked by people.

Q. You’ve played negative characters in the past. Do you feel such roles have really stood out in your career?

A. My fans have really appreciated my roles in Kaante, Musafirand Vaastav, and everything like that. But it’s an interesting character that I am playing in Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, because you can play around so much with the elements and there are so many shades to the character.

Q. Conventionally, mainstream heroes have always shied away from negative roles. Why did you decide to play such characters even when you could get typecast?

A. This is an interesting genre and if you look at Hollywood, memorable films like Scarface and now Gotti, and Robert De Niro in The Untouchables, these are very honest and complex characters which an actor can play.

Q. The criticism Bollywood movies face is that actors don’t get to play their roles well, as they have to sing, dance, and play young characters. But you’re playing a character of your age in this movie. What do you think about that?

A. I am very happy with being able to play a character of my own age. It’s always better to move on and get into the niche of that slot where nobody is right now—to play your age, to play tough like Mel Gibson, Denzel Washington or Kevin Costner.

Q. Talking about the films you have signed, Prasthanam, Kalank and Shamshera, what is drawing you to sign these films right now?

A. I love the roles. They are great characters to play. These are very complex and interesting characters.

Q. What did you think of Ranbir Kapoor’s performance in Sanju?

A. I think he is just fantastic. He is one of the best actors in the industry today. He has really performed well in a natural way. I really loved what he did in the film.

Q. Were you hesitant in giving your approval to Rajkumar Hirani when he came to you with the idea of the whole world seeing your life?

A. No, it wasn’t difficult for me. He is like family. Also, I had nothing to hide and I wanted people to know the truth and I wanted them to know what was happening. I am glad with how he weaved it in two hours and 45 minutes.

Q. Your autobiography is also coming out. Are there more stories that you want to share?

A. Yes, there is so much more. I always wanted to pen down my story and I feel now is the right time.

Q. When you saw the film, what were you feeling?

A. It’s pretty difficult to relive your life again after so many years, with your mom and dad, their deaths and the drug phase and other stuff like that. It was really difficult and I held back a lot during the film. There were moments when I wanted to ask Raju [Hirani] to stop the film, tell him that I can’t see it, but I had to go through with it. But then, ultimately I broke down.

Q. There is an interesting thing which has come out through the film—the father-son relationship between you and Sunil Dutt. Is that a special bond that you will always cherish?

A. Dad has been an anchor for me. He has been a pillar of strength for all of us actually. His loss was felt all over. He was such an amazing person. We really miss him.

Q. Did you expect Sanju to be the kind of blockbuster hit that it is today?

A. It never mattered about the money we would make. What mattered to me was that people should know the right story. They should know the real things—what is there and what is not. They should learn a lesson from that story. Be it about drugs or making mistakes in life. Whatever happens, they should learn.

Q. Were you confident about the love that would pour in? Your fans have always supported you through thick and thin.

A. My fans have always loved me and this country has always loved me. I want to thank them for all that love and praise and I am glad that they have supported this film so strongly.

Q. What are the best compliments that people have given you after watching the film?

A. Few people came up to me and said that we had a wrong impression of you and now we know that you may have made a mistake, but the price you paid was too high. That is the thing which really made me happy.

Q. Your team of Sanju has said that if you see someone taking drugs or you hear such stories, you tell them not to do it. Tell us about that.

A. Yes, I learned my lesson. I don’t want people to do drugs, especially the younger generation, which is our future.

Q. One criticism about the film is that it is whitewashing your image. What is your response to that?

A. Whitewashing Sanjay Dutt’s image happened in Munnabhai. So why would they do it now. Who would invest 30-40 crores to whitewash somebody’s image? That is too much money. I don’t know what people are saying or might say and I can’t stop them. All I can say is that I am happy that my story is out and I am happy that our public has loved it.

Q. Do you think you’ve been a victim of the media because of being in the limelight? Like when you got parole, people said it was because of your star status.

A. Of course, I have been a victim of that many times. But I don’t blame the press. I don’t blame journalists. They are just doing their job. I have people close to me who are journalists. All I would say is that do your research first. Without knowing anything you can’t come out with headlines like that.

Q. Do you believe film stars are soft targets in our country, as a lot of films have to face controversies?

A. Generally, they are soft targets. But that’s the price you’ve got to pay. It’s a democratic country and people should be allowed to voice their views, talk about their thoughts.