Scientists declared

hat it was the Moon which

which made my spirits

rise and fall

As though I was on

a cocktail of chemicals

The daily Suns of energy

sank in me, exhausted

watching the World for a full day

I let the hot rays of that burning orb

enter me cleanly

in the distant horizon

Soon the Moon scudded over me

shedding pale light on me

The Moon was elusive

emaciated, like an arc

a child would draw to test out

a new instrument box

And yet

it was as rounded as a Universe

in itself

As the stars chased the Moon

on the slippery dome of sky

The orb draped itself

In cloud silk

charming those

who believe in love

The uneasy saadhak

searches for his love of truth

that rests tucked away in the soul

as jewellery in folded magenta paper

The window as a frame

for this theatre

in the mind

Yes, Moon

My love, like Energy

changes its form

When you come to woo me

I shall throw you

from crest to trough

of my waves of emotion

I shall meet you

as you dwindle in daylight

Moon, how I love you!

Come, let me drown you

sink you, in me

Making Amaavasi on Pournami.

— Lakshmi Bayi.