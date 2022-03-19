Dhoomimal Gallery has organised a photography exhibition by Sunando Mazumdar to present an outlook on daily hustle-bustle of life. The exhibition is named Ambivalence which means the state of having mixed feelings or contradictory ideas about something or someone. The pictures may reflect a distorted version of socially constructed ideas of beauty. In this solo show the artist wants to say through his photography that we humans are always very dissatisfied with what we have with us and always expecting for more.

In a candid conversation Sunando Mazumdar says, “I didn’t know as a child whether I chose photography or photography chose me, but at this age I have come to realise, the latter was true. I started clicking pictures at the tender age of 5 during family events with black and white rolls. But fantasised clicking colour pictures. Over the years, I worked on different subjects over a variety of fields ranging from sports, journalism, fashion, product but I found my true calling in art photography. My years of soul searching found answers just around myself, when I started observing things with a different perspective. Photography for me is finding meaning in what I see through my lens without the technical interventions. I believe life is a journey and my photographs are products and places of my travel- real life observations, play of light and reflections. My photographs are a Mosaic of real life images encountered in the daily rhythms of day to day life.

Photographer Sunando Mazumdar further added, “Ambivalence at Dhoomimal gallery is my third Solo show after ‘Delhi a City of Chaotic Charm’ in Chokola with gallery Ragini in 2010 and ‘Algorithms of Hallucinations’ at Triveni gallery in 2019. Beside these shows, I have participated in various group shows across the city- India Art Summit, United Art fair, Lobbies of India Habitat Centre and Open Palm court (IHC) and Visual Art gallery (IHC) and Alliance Francaise De Delhi.”

The photography exhibition will continue till 31st March from 11 am till 7 pm 8-A block Connaught Place, New Delhi – 110001.