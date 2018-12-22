Divided into contemporary installations and sculptures, “iSculpt2” is an ongoing exhibition by 11 noted artists that seamlessly occupies India International Centres Gandhi Plaza to create a diverse ecosystem in its own.

The thoughtful free-standing pieces by Himmat Shah, Satish Gupta, Biman Das, G. Reghu, Simran K.S. Lamba, and Nimesh Pilla, among others, have been curated by Uma Nair and breathes life into the little space with natural trees and a dramatic skylight.

The works by Lamba, a documentary filmmaker-turned artist, are the first that the visitor encounters upon entering the Gandhi Plaza. What appears a simple installation of trees has a larger narrative as it is almost like a statement on deforestation and the fact that the nature never dies. The moving installations, of trees losing their lease of life, make you pause and think about what man is doing to nature.

“His tree sculptures are created from copper plates and other media and they speak of the power and pathos connected with the environment when man fells trees for his selfishness,” explained Nair, a veteran in the field.

Barely a few steps away are three works by veteran Satish Gupta. A 12-foot-tall Rudra Shiva, placed on a pedestal, is the narrative of the Shiva within the lingam that has zen texturing of clouds and is replete with its own primordial rhythms. Gupta’s lingam with a crescent moon is yet another evocation in the symbolism of rendition.

His third work is a mesmeric Om. “It is created with minimalist sheets and savouring its own epoch in a world that must look at mythic stories and partake of its strength and mystique. It was Rudra Shiva that became a mystical and sacred iconography during the inauguration as Rama Vaidyanathan danced a Shiva stuti in front of it,” Nair explained.

And then, there are works by Bengaluru-based artist G. Reghu. These are three arresting ceramic works that belong to his ongoing tryst with tribal signatures in exploration while landscape architect Ankon Mitra’s origami sculpture marks a significant journey of the magic of folding for Mitra, who just exhibited at the Paper Biennale in Italy as well as at Art Stage Singapore.

There are also Sonia Sareen’s two sculptural heads that embody tree spirits.

“Pattrini”, a sapling and “Bhavanamayi” are two beauteous women born of the soil and roots. Sareen is a leading stained glass and mosaic designer who also dabbles in bronzes. Her recent success include a Buddha and Tara done in shards glass for the Dalai Lama for a monastery in Leh.

Nair highlighted that in today’s time, the focus has turned towards painting and therefore her curation attempts to underline the materials and methods, as well as the power of sculpture.

“iSculpt2” was inaugurated on 18 December and will remain open for public viewing till 28 December.