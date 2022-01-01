She may be the daughter of renowned musician Anu Malik but Anmol Malik has carved out a niche for herself as a writer and an accomplished one at that. Close on the heels of the success of her first novel ‘Three Impossible Wishes’, comes her second one titled ‘A Plane Story’ published by Harper Collins.

‘A Plane Story’ is also a rom-com and it takes us through the lives of Dev and Tara, two strangers on a plane to Paris, who have the same mission. What ensues is what this funny and lovable story is all about. Anmol Malik states that she wanted to ‘write a movie in a book’ and adds, “I never control how the story pours out. Because my training in film and creative writing has been so rigorous that the format is deeply ingrained in me. I took all these extra classes while studying business at the University of Warwick (UK) to become a script editor. Working on the job helped me a lot. My first favourite writer was Richard Curtis, a screenwriter, and I appreciate the way movies can say so much in simple ways. They have a certain pace and it’s that sense of rhythm that the musician in me picked up.”

Romantic comedies have captured the attention of young and old alike but was it important to have a sense of humour to etch out a good story? “I write to escape; to make myself happy. There have been a number of tough spots in my journey and I am sure everyone has faced their fair share of the bad times. But I believe I get through mine by always seeing the funnier side of them. People find different things funny but I think I lucked out with my readers connecting with my sense of humour!”

So does Anmol aspire to be the Sophie Kinsella of India? “I’ve grown up on Sophie Kinsella, Meg Cabot, Helen Fielding, Anuja Chauhan, Neil Gaiman, Salman Rushdie, Agatha Christie, Isaac Asimov… so many authors who are absolutely inspirational. It’s intimidating. Currently, I am aiming to just be me! Eventually, I want my writing to be identified as heartwarming, yet clever, sharp and somehow comforting,” signs off Anmol with a smile.