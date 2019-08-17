On 12 August, the Indian Army organised an “Artillery Exhibition” in association with Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden and One World Foundation. Exhibits includes Bofors weapons, artillery guns, infantry weapons, air defence guns and assorted Army engineering equipment.

The event was aimed at educating people as well inspiring the youth to join the armed forces. With the Pacific Mall being one of the most visited mall of Delhi NCR, a large number of visitors had the unique opportunity to witness these weapons and defence equipment.

The day began with an exhibition of the weapons amid various musical performances. Patriotic tunes played by the Army Band at regular intervals mesmerised all. A live painting session by artist Sreenivasan was also organised on the occasion.

“I am putting the Bofors gun on my canvas… The only thing that motivated me to be a part of the live painting session was that I wanted to pay tribute to the Pulwama martyrs,” he said.

During the exhibition, the Army displayed weaponry including Bofors Gun, AK-47s, night vision devices, UBGLs, 130mm guns, infantry weapons, bomb disposal squad kits, commando kit sand sniper suits. Army personnel also gave visitors a chance to hold some of the weapons.

Amardeep Singh, one of the visitors, had brought his son, Simarjeet, along. He said, “I want my son to see the hardships that Army personnel go through so that others can live a safe life.”