The ongoing exhibition titled Moments and Transformation: Finding Life in Materiality, is a group show comprising works by seven artists from Chennai and Puducherry. It is on view at Art Alive Gallery in New Delhi. The exhibition began on 23 September and is on till 5 October.

The show aims to investigate different materials that artists will engage with to explore their subjectivity and expressions. The notion of “moments” and “transformation” play s out in the seminal aspect of the change and metamorphosis that material will bring in the hands of the artists at the opportune moment to emerge as a work of art. It is at the intersection of time, space and materials when metamorphosis happens, which in transiting leads to infusing new life and character in the materials to find answers in “Life in Materiality”.

The artists whose artworks presented in the exhibtion are Kirti Chandak, Manjula Selvam, Padmanaban T. and Gubendhiran K. from Puducherry and Lakshmi Sreenath, Augustine Thilak and S. Potrarasan from Chennai who will showcase their works of art through engagements with different materials, mediums and technique at physical level as well as metaphorically, artists can bring about momentous transformation, in which the source of reference translates to expressive statements as desired.

The curator of the show is Ms. Ashrafi S. Bhagat, is a Ph.D. Scholar and was the Former Head, and Associate Professor Department of Fine Arts, Stella Maris College, Chennai. An independent art historian, art critic, author and curator, she has also received the “Women Achievers Award” for her contribution as an Art Historian and Art Critic, awarded by the Brew Magazine, Chennai on March 2016. In March 2017, she was invited by NGMA to curate an exhibition on Madras Art Movement titled Regional Modernity: The Madras Art Movement 1960s to 1990, Paintings and Sculptures.