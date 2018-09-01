Profound and bewildering, our love-affair with nature has been a phenomenon that can neither be fathomed nor illustrated. For painter Bhagat Singh at the influence of nature is even more apparent. His show, Fragrance of Nature, inspired from the environment is not merely an inspiration for creativity but an integral part of the overall life. The appeal of capturing nature in his paintings is that the piece not only takes on the appearance of how the onlooker views the natural object, but it also infuses the mind and soul.

Singh has beautifully painted the beauty of nature, leaving a profound effect upon our senses, those gateways from the outer world to the inner, whether it results in disbelief in its very existence or feelings such as awe, wonder, or amazement.

According to the artist says, “When we think of beauty in nature, we might most immediately think of things that dazzle the senses—the prominence of a mountain, the expanse of the sea, the unfolding of the life of a flower. Often it is merely the perception of these things itself which gives us pleasure, and this emotional or affective response on our part seems to be crucial to our experience of beauty.And, so I have correlated the same in my work.”

Singhs distinctive style incorporates the flora and fauna so widely in the rich Indian folk, miniature and mural tradition. His paintings centers around nature and the exuberant colorful imagery used in his canvases submerged in flowering plants, fruiting trees, intertwined creepers and full-grown vegetation with butterfly, birds and bees hovering around, presenting a panoramic view of nature at play in a multitude of hues and forms. His work is not just about beauty and bounty of the nature, but also attempts to reflect his concern for the environment. Composition is the key aspect of Singh’s work. He works hard to get the image right. His work includes oil on canvas, water color on paper and ink drawing on papers.

His style of painting includes stylization from miniature tradition and sometime inventing a self-created stroke like the rosettes that he used to paint clouds.

In the latest form of art, he wants to portray the indiscriminative attitude of man towards nature which has caused problems like global warming, and through the depiction of the nature he wanted to convey the destructor which would result in our own destruction.

He show will be on view at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre from 13 to 17 September