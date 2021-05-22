Authors Anandajit Goswami and Debashis Chakraborty talk about the final book of their Lucy trilogy ‘Lucy and the Rise of the Parabola’, which is a science fiction series on wonder girl Lucy.

Anandajit Goswami has been a faculty at TERI School of Advanced Studies and is currently an Associate Professor (Liberal Arts), HOD, Department of Political and Social Studies Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Manav Rachna International University.Debashis Chakraborty is Associate Professor of Economics at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Kolkata. Here are excerpts from an interview with Anandajit Goswami:

Q: Who are Anandajit and Lucy?

A:Anandajit is a sonification of the chaos in a galaxy. Lucy is the frequency of such a chaos, highlighting love, understanding, creativityand youth (Lucy).

Q: When did you decide to write the Lucy trilogy?

A:There was no conscious attempt to write the trilogy. I was in conversation with myself and Lucy happened naturally.

Q: What is the process and research you follow to write?

A:Every step of Lucy is conducted or created after a thorough research process and reading on domains of sustainability science, philosophy, quantum physics, astrophysics, religion culture and politics. The process involves a detailed back and forth plot development, character and story creation.

Q: What is unique about the Lucy series?

A:This series is one of the first children science fiction series which creates a convergence between science, fiction, sustainability and dystopia.

Q: Which books will you recommend readers to read?

A: Currently I am reading theory of literature and vernacular poetries. So even though I can’t recommend a book to anyone, but may be readers can go through more works on theory of literature and vernacular language.

Q: Where do you get your ideas from?

A: It can be from anywhere and anytime and anyone.

Q: Any suggestions for upcoming writers?

A:Just keep on working and writing and reflecting.

Q: Any line or something that inspires you?

A:All the light and darkness you can’t see is most infectious and so strive for it.