The craze for animated movies has been increasing day by day. They not only bring out the inner child in everyone but also deliver social messages. Many movies have been made and recreated to attract bigger audiences to the theatres, no matter their age. To add to that point, several famous figures have started doing voiceovers for the beloved characters.

Looking at the list of animated movies releasing in 2020 avid cinema-lovers would find plenty to relish. We have been treated to some really entertaining movies so far in 2019. It looks like 2020 will have a lot more to offer. Here are five must-watch films from that list.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Category: Comedy/ Animation

Release date: 3rd July 2020

Directed by Kyke Balda and co-directed by Brad Ableson, Minions: The Rise of Gru is a sequel of the 2015 film, Minions and a spin-off and prequel to the main Despicable Me film series. It is a 3D computer-animated comedy. Gru appeared as a young boy who eventually plays a big part in the machinations of the Minions. This served as an origin story for the little yellow henchmen. The plot could be an origin story of sorts involving Gru, the Steve Carell-voiced supervillain, who has anchored the franchise since the start in 2010.

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Category:Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Release date: 24th January 2020 (India)

After entertaining the audience with the first installment of Shaun the Sheep last year, the makers are all set to release the second one with a new adventure. A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon traces the journey of a sheep named Shaun and his new friend, LU-LA, an alien who crash lands in a Mossingham farm. Shaun, along with his friends, helps LU-LA, who is struggling to return to her planet and save herself from the alien-hunting squad.

The trailer of the movie has already crossed 1 million views on YouTube, which means that the January 2020 release will be a big event.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Category: Adventure/Comedy

Release date: 22nd May 2020 (India)

Summers can’t get better when SpongeBob and Patrick travel to the lost city of Atlantic City. While they are on a mission to solve the mysterious kidnapping of Gary the snail. They soon evince that there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship as they strike danger and delight at every turn. The film is directed by Tim Hill and based on SpongeBob Square Pants by Stephen Hillenburg.

Onward

Category: Drama/Fantasy

Release date: 6th March 2020 (India)

Onward is directed by Dan Scanlon. It’s a story about Ian and Barley Lightfoot, two teenage elf brothers, who go on a journey to discover if there is still a little magic left out there, so they could spend one last day with their father, who had died when they were too young to even remember.

SCOOB!

Category: Comedy/Animation

Release date: 15th May 2020 (India)

Releasing in 2020 summer, Scoob! is directed by Tony Ceryone and is based on Scooby-Doo by Joe Ruby. In the movie, Scooby and the gang are to face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever—a plot to unleash the ghost dog, Cerberus, upon the world. As they race to stop this global dog-apocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone could have imagined.