The Vivacious is a solo exhibition of paintings by artist Mrinmoy Barua. The exhibition is curated by Nipun Soin. The exhibition focuses on the liveliness of womanhood. The artworks here easily connect with the audience. This exhibition aims to provide art enthusiasts with emotions that dig deeper than the instinct of self-awareness, zeal, warmth, eagerness, and passion.

It also celebrates Barua’s vision of a life-compelling inner force that emboldens us all to live life to the fullest.

The artist’s abstract art has a uniqueness of its own as it is primarily the amalgamation of colours, thereby portraying a blend of high course and flat course textures. The artworks are superimposed by a perfect balance of vibrant brush strokes, with a highly precise roller and spatula impact.

Simultaneously, his figurative works portray sentiments of force, power, freedom, ecstasy, life and spirituality. He believes in women empowerment and depicts the female form as a source of life and inspiration. The proverb “painting is poetry or story” is distinctively evident in his work.

Barua was born in 1972 in Kolkata. He believes that he inherited his passion and love for contemporary art prints from his maternal grandfather who was a righteous freedom fighter for the country during the freedom struggle. Mrinmoy in his long professional journey of 24 years is known for his unique style of Abstract Art and Mammoth size figurative canvas paintings.

In the path of his professional carrier, he has been awarded various state-level awards starting with Shankar’s International Award, Al-Flaha Merit Scholarship, Lalit Kala Academy, Lucknow, Sahitya Kala Parishad, Delhi, and All India Fine Art and Craft Society. He has won the national award in 2002. Apart from awards he has also participated in various prestigious exhibitions at Birla Academy, Kolkata, Lalit Kala Academy, Assam and Kala Khazana in Phuket.

The exhibition will be on view from 28 July to 31 July at Delhi’s India Habitat Centre