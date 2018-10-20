Actress and model Alankrita Sahai made her acting debut with a movie called Love Per Square Foot on Netflix, earlier this year. Sahai, who has also represented the country at several international beauty pageants—like Miss Earth and Miss Diva among others—was most recently seen in Namaste England alongside Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor. She speaks to Guardian 20 about her journey as an actress and model, and the challenges that have come with her growing stardom.

Q. Tell us about the film Namaste England and your role in it.

A. The film is an amalgamation of emotions, the most important is love… It’s a film where everyone has their individual journeys and what they can do for love. My character, Alisha, is a Punjabi kudi [girl] in London. You will really enjoy her character. The film happened very quickly for me. I got a call from the team and was told that Vipul [Shah] Sir, the director, wanted to meet and test me for the role, which had been back and forth locked down by other actors. But somehow, he was looking for something different. I wasn’t aware of the details of the film. I just auditioned for the same and within a few days, he decided to go ahead with me.

Q. How did the shift from modeling to acting happen?

A. After being a part of the fashion world or being a beauty queen, as they say, I decided to use my creativity and intellect in the things I enjoy the most: the stage. As a kid, I was always on stage, be it dramatics or quizzes or debates. I never left an opportunity to express myself. I am the same way in real life. I believe that modelling was a step towards my goals because while I was modelling I was indeed grooming and getting ready for the bigger stage… I got to learn a lot and met some wonderful people too.

Q. Has winning these beauty pageants helped you as an actress? If yes, how?

A. It helped me understand myself better. These are two different worlds completely, to be honest. The beauty pageants boosted my level of confidence and made me comfortable with myself, with the work pressure, the timings. They helped me develop a professional attitude. Made me understand the value of time and talent. Respect, above all, for what you do is very important. Bollywood or Hindi cinema is a place where you respect, acknowledge, grow and show what you’re good at. And I believe I would be more than happy to be here, as winning and losing are all a part of this one circle called life.

Q. Your debut Love Per Square Foot was a big success. How did you get this film?

A. I am delighted by the response. I had auditioned for the role. Again, a while before the final decisions were made, other people were being considered who had made a mark already. Somehow Anand Tiwari [the director] had his gut feeling that he should do a test with me and Vicky Kaushal. Post that test, where Honey Trehan Sir was present, I again got a call that Ronnie [the producer] Sir and the team agreed to sign me…

Q. What sort of challenges have you been facing ever since you ventured into showbiz?

A. It’s a competitive world and I am not a very social-media driven person. I recently realised my Instagram likes and followers are more important than who I am as an actor or human being. People get cast on the basis of that, too. For me, personally, I never bother about what people say or do. I have a strong head and I am very emotional. I focus on directing my energy towards what I want, what I must do, where I lack and why I am here leaving everything behind. Many will misunderstand you and your courage and a few will stand by you. I face challenges every day but I never give up.

Q. You won beauty titles, like Miss Diva Earth 2014, at a very young age. How much importance do these hold in your life?

A. They hold a lot of importance. We all need to start somewhere but our destiny takes us where we belong. I wanted to be an IAS officer and do something for India like my grandfathers did but here I am doing it in a different way. What you learn and do as a child or a young girl stays with you all your life. That’s the foundation of your wellbeing and that’s your strength.

Q. You are known for your style statement. Who is your style icon?

A. I admire the Dutchess of Sussex [Meghan], Audrey Hepburn, and Bella Hadid.

Q. What advice would you like to give young girls who want to become successful models and win beauty pageants?

A. Don’t get into the rat race of becoming clones of the women you see online. Be yourself. It’s not as easy as it looks but you have to love yourself, even your flaws. Improve on what you believe, it will make you feel better and happier, be it physically, emotionally, mentally or materialistically but don’t get too attached to things, gossip and success. Emotional and mental well-being is a must if you want to foray into this field. You will be tested at all times. Don’t give up. Attract what you expect, reflect what you desire, become what you respect and mirror what you admire.

Q. Success and failure come with every profession. How do you deal with them?

A. I deal with success and failure like they are two sides of who I am. I respect and acknowledge them. I celebrate it and look forward to what more I can add to the good fortune and be grateful for the opportunities, which make it easier for me to attract success. On days when I fail, I acknowledge it and look forward to what I can do to make myself better. Instead of attracting the negatives, because of my own actions or fate, I change the course of things. I believe in manifestations so it’s my attitude and actions that need to be in check for my own good. I cry, too, but I get back up and don’t let that crown slip.

Q. Do you feel intimidated with the constant attention that comes with being a star and being successful?

A. Not really. I fear the way people misuse the way an actor should be or should eat or should react. We all eat and live on the same planet, breathe the same air and we are normal, too. We are judged too easily. Our success is appreciated for a few days but our failure is splashed across tabloids as if there was an earthquake. Wardrobe malfunctions become a way to defame an actor. So I love the attention I get, but I also would appreciate people using the power of the media to create an industry where we don’t forget to respect each other and create an environment where the good or bad of a human being’s life is treated subtly and with respect. That’s the essence of being human. We must not forget to feel each other’s pain and become more empathetic. We must empower each other.

Q. What next for your?

A. I have a few more films in the pipeline. I will be giving the details when the time is right and when we are ready.