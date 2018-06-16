Q. How was it coming on board for Race 3, one of the most awaited films of the year? There have been two very successful parts of this franchise before. How does it feel to be a part of the Race family?

Bobby Deol: I am really excited to be a part of the Race 3 family, especially because it is a very big film for me. For some time, I haven’t done much work and this film is special because Salman met me a year and a half back and said, “What are you doing with yourself? Everybody has ups and downs, why don’t you do something?” So I started preparing myself and meeting a lot of people. I wanted to be prepared so that if anytime I get a phone call or anything happens, I wanted to be ready. Then one day I got a call from Mamu [Salman Khan] for this film. And that’s how I became a part of this eagerly awaited film. Now I go anywhere, I find that everybody is talking about Race 3. And it feels so nice because people are giving such genuine and positive responses. We have done so much promotion in the last few days and till now nothing negative has come across. It’s just amazing. And I think I am very lucky to be a part of Race 3.

Q. Saqib, there were talks of you calling this movie “your second innings in Bollywood”. Can you tell us about that?

Saqib Saleem: I didn’t say this particularly. What I meant to say was that I have done seven films, but those films have reached out to a particular kind of audience. But by doing a big film like Race 3, I would like to expand my audience and try to meet people who might not have seen my earlier films. I believe Race is one of the most widely released films in the country. So that’s what I meant. I haven’t even started my career properly. I am just trying to find my feet in the Hindi film industry and I am blessed to be a part of a film like Race 3. It’s an honour to be working with Bobby, Anil [Kapoor] Sir, Salman Bhai and all these seniors. I had like 100 years of experience walking around me on the sets. All I had to do was just try and learn from these guys who have been doing this for so many years. These are the people who have been so successful in doing this. I just tried to imbibe their work ethic and tried to learn from them. So that has been an exhilarating experience.

Q. Bobby, you had lots of success and adulation in your film career. According to you, what really caused that low phase of your career?

Bobby: I was ignorant. I didn’t move with the times. I didn’t go out and get work. The competition was increasing which I didn’t notice. There were movies I could have got but since I didn’t try, they didn’t come to me. You don’t realise, but these things happen anyway. If you lose your focus on work, you will lose it definitely. So I was not doing films for a long time. My family looked sad, my kids look sad. That’s the worst thing you can see and that really made me snap out. So I worked hard and regained my focus. I can’t describe it, but I just suddenly woke up in my life. And now here I am, doing Race 3 and talking about it.

Q. Saqib, Eid is a very special festival for you. And now you are a part of Salman’s film that is releasing on Eid. How does that feel?

Saqib: When I became an actor, I always had this thing in my mind that maybe one day I’ll release a movie on Eid. But then Salman Bhai took that slot. Now Eid has become a Salman Khan slot. He comes out with his blockbuster every summer on the day of the festival. Most importantly, I never thought that I’ll become an actor, let alone be a part of Race 3, that too with Salman Bhai. So I think my prayers have been answered because I wished for it so much. That is why this is happening and I am having an Eid release. This whole month has been very special for my family. My sister’s movie got released with Rajnikanth. And my film got released with Salman Bhai, Bobby, Anil Sir and everybody—so I think it’s a huge thing for the family.

Q. Coming to fitness, you two seemed to have bonded over it. Tell us about that.

Bobby: Saqib and I have been friends from CCL (Celebrity cricket League) and I have been calling him Munna since then. So, when we started shooting for the film, he said “Let’s work out together”. I got a bit nervous because he was too young and I thought I wouldn’t be able to match up to his energy levels. But that was the best thing that happened as he chose to work out with me and I got motivated to push myself even further. We had such a good time.

Saqib: Bobby is being very humble here. The fact is, yes, it started like that. But two days later, he was the one motivating me and the tables had completely turned. I think people will see a new Bobby Deol in this film. I have known him for the past four years and we’ve had lots of conversations since then. But this time, he was very focused and determined.

Q. What’s your style statement?

Bobby: Well, my style statement is what I am wearing today—a three-piece suit. I believe whatever you are wearing you have to carry it well. If you look awkward, it will never look nice. So just be comfortable in what you are wearing.

Saqib: I think you need to keep it simple. You just need to be comfortable in whatever you are wearing. I like my fits to be a particular way. But besides that, I think one has to express themselves through their clothing. We see Ranveer Singh expressing himself through his clothes, but we also have Amitabh Bachchan with a specific style. So I think different people have different styles. Stick to your individuality and that should work.

Q. Why should people go and watch Race 3?

Saqib: The fans of Race and Race 2 should be expecting everything to be multiplied by three in Race 3. There is Salman Khan, Anil Sir and Bobby in it. So it’s going to be a massive blockbuster. I grew up watching the multi-starter Amar Akbar Anthony, so I think this movie will excite the audiences like that one did.