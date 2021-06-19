New Delhi-based lawyer Priya Sidharth Sethi’s journey as a writer began with her humble diary which progressed into blogs and short stories. A self-taught artist and a student of Hindustani classical music, Priya believes that “creativity is not a quality, but a way of life”.

New Delhi-based lawyer Priya Sidharth Sethi’s new book, Summons from the Creator, brings in the theme of “past-life regression” as a therapy. Priya’s journey as a writer began with her humble diary which progressed into blogs and short stories. A self-taught artist and a student of Hindustani classical music, Priya believes that “creativity is not a quality, but a way of life”. A mother of two boys and married to a lawyer, Priya is often seen juggling her roles as a lawyer, a mother and a writer. Excerpts from a conversation she had with G20.

Q. What is the book Summons from the Creator about?

A. The plot of Summons from the Creator revolves around Ameeya, a 35-year-old corporate professional, suffering from panic attacks until she sees a psychiatrist, who suggests she tries “past-life regression” as a therapy. The play of a person’s karmic influences on one’s life is the prominent theme which runs through the book. It also touches upon how the habit of “holding a grudge” or “taking revenge” instead of “forgiving” stalls the process of evolution in us and the way we get caught in the vicious circle of re-births.

Q. What inspired you to write this story?

A. One afternoon, I came across the book, “The Science of Past Life Regression” by Dr Newton Kondaveti and Dr Lakshmi. The book had interesting facts about reincarnation and karmic influences. This piqued my interest and I started reading more on the subject. Past life regression is used as a healing therapy. Though my novel is a work of fiction, I have incorporated facets of this therapy in my story.

Q. The characters in your book are quite relatable. How did you come up with them?

A. My book is a work of fiction. However, right from the inception of the idea, I always wanted everything about my book to be relatable. A few incidents narrated in the book are drawn from what I may have seen and read. For instance, I work as an “Independent Member” on an “Internal Complaints Committee” of a corporate establishment under “Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013”. I have taken this opportunity to increase the awareness about the rights of a working woman. I have also touched upon some aspects of the dynamics of a corporate office, interpersonal relations etc. Then there is also this sensitive topic of child abuse and its lingering effect on person’s life which I have tried to highlight.

Q. What can the readers take away from the book Summons from the Creator?

A. Different readers will relate to this story in different ways and each of them will have some takeaway or the other. Having said that, one common thread which permeates through this novel is a learning that our karma(actions) is our own creation and responsibility; and it will continue to affect us (in both good and bad ways), in this and later lives.