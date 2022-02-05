New Delhi: Rrashima Swaarup Verma’s debut book “A Break In Love” is a brilliant example of how a modern-day romance written in a highly engaging style, can win the hearts of its readers. A contemporary story about love, marriage and relationships in today’s fast-paced world, this book has a setting that readers will definitely connect with and a witty and racy style of writing that will keep them hooked until the very end.

The book is peppered with lots of humour too and some fantastic laugh-aloud moments that will have readers in splits of laughter. The author’s mastery at character development is evident from the wonderful job that she has done with the characters of the two protagonists, as also with the other characters who provide the perfect support system for a very riveting plot. High on the relatability index, the story deals with plenty of real-life situations and answers some pertinent questions about dating, marriage and relationships as well as about the universal challenges that modern-day couples face. The author has successfully managed to flesh out the pressures of living in a frenzied world and the toll it can take on relationships. So relevant and deeply engrossing is the story, that you will most certainly feel like a part of it. “A Break In Love” is a compulsively readable book and one that will answer questions that we ask ourselves all the time. — Correspondent