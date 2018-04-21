A new art exhibition, titled Vocabularies, features engaging work by three contemporary artists, namely Shaila Nambiar, Sarika Bajaj, Kruti Thaker. The show is on view at Delhi’s Art Positive gallery.

Connected by a shared interest in bringing artworks alive with their unique choice of materials, the three artists present spectacular works. Visitors, at the exhibition, are presenting 14 artworks crafted in metal, fabric, feather and threads.

Their insight into the wildly imaginative nature of storytelling and the artistic vocabularies stands apart due to their use of unusual material and the process of “making,” which is an important, almost meditative process for both the greater and the spectator.

While all three artists look at their surroundings both social and natural there is a something ethereal and unique in each of their art style. Bajaj up-cycles found feathers, fabrics and shells to create ephemeral art works and sculptures that build on ceremonial and ritual ideas. Her works draw inspiration from nature and are a comment on ecological concerns. Hyderabad-based artist Nambiar on the other hand draws her inspiration from everyday objects like a bobby pin, a safety pin, a hair brush et al are to make her audience think about notions of beauty thrust upon women. Thaker’s work engages the beautiful and intricate art of patchwork and embroidery transforming it into a contemporary form and presenting an almost surreal reality.

Vocabularies encapsulates the artistic journeys of these young artists. For all three artists the praxis itself manifests a behaviour that pushes them into a state of enquiry and concern. The process is very evident in each of their work, and unfolds itself to the spectator. Each piece can be subconsciously deconstructed and traced back into pieces of material with insightful observations on the world that these artists inhabit.

The exhibition will continue till 31st May 2018 at Delhi’s Gallery Art Positive.