New Delhi: In his address, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder and Promoter of iTV Network, thanked spiritual guru and Art of Living Foundation founder Sri Sri Ravishankar, VVIPs, and the audiences for taking part in the #AakhriBoond campaign.

He said the movement is all set to take a giant leap towards saving every drop of water and a campaign of this magnitude needs the mature guidance of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who is the spiritual ambassador of the noble initiative. With the first-hand experience of seeing the problems in the world that arise from confrontation over natural resources like water, Sri Sri’s inputs will be a game-changer, the iTV Network founder added.

Welcoming the spiritual guru and thousands of his followers for their commitment to the cause, Sharma said the campaign will become a people’s campaign and reality when all of us will be able to save each and every drop of water. He said the campaign to save water should begin from our homes and people should use new technologies and ideas to save every drop of water.

With citizens at the heart of the campaign, Sharma added, “The attempt to save water needs the active participation of government as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself given special emphasis on Namami Gange Programme to clean river Ganga.”

The iTV Network founder and promoter thanked Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for participating in the mega campaign.

Aakhri Boond is the first of its kind and the biggest water conservation initiative in the country. During the 360-degree pan-India campaign, iTV Network will inculcate the message of water conservation, the condition of reservoirs and make people aware of groundwater depletion.