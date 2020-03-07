This International Women’s Day, here’s another way to celebrate womanhood. Actor Gul Panag joined Sudhir Jena, Centre Director of Phoenix Marketcity, at a lunch hosted with committee members of the IMC Ladies Wing led by president Vanita Bhandari and vice-president Anuja Mittal launching the mall’s #PowerWomanFiesta booklet with fabulous discounts through March. Adding to the fun, workshops with experts on various topics are sure to interest women.

Deanne Panday kicked off the series with a talk on health and wellness on Friday. Her books, I’m Not Stressed: Secrets for a Calm Mind and Healthy Body and Shut Up and Train: A complete Fitness Guide for Men and Women have become national bestsellers. Leading designer, Gabriella Demetriades talked to women about power dressing with tips on dressing for confidence.

If you missed these, other exciting events on the calendar are sure to be a draw. Miss Malini has created an iconic brand on social media with fabulous content and discussions that matter. Join her at Phoenix Marketcity on 13 March at 5 pm, and get in conversation about how to be a social media influencer and a good influence too and get the opportunity to join her Girl Tribe, an amazing community of women that supports, loves and learns from each other.

Finally, actor, anchor, designer and fitness icon Mandira Bedi gets into conversation on 22 March at 5 pm to talk about her book Happy For No Reason. The first 30 registrations receive a free copy of her book, and the first 10 get a personally signed copy by the author!

A Zumba workshop and a screening of Kangna Ranaut’s hit film Queen bring the celebrations to a full circle.

You can register now on 022-61801022.