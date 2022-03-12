In the last few years, women in all walks of life have shattered glass ceilings and gone forth with their wings spread wide. This societal change becomes most evident on the occasion of International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8. It is a day that marks the various social, political, and economic achievements of women.

The sphere of art and culture in particular, has always been a space dominated by men, with its few women participants viewed in a derogatory light. Fortunately, things have changed over the years with a number of noteworthy women carving a niche for themselves in their chosen field while earning rewards and recognition aplenty. It was these doyennes of the art world that were recently lauded in the International Women’s Day live program called ‘Women with Wings’, hosted by ShowCase Events in association with Nehru Centre London.

The host for the evening was the CEO of ShowCase Events, Nanni Singh – an impactful female leader in the industry. She opened the ceremony with renowned bestselling author and Director of Nehru Centre London, Amish Tripathi. The program was broadcast simultaneously on Facebook and YouTube and brought together nine influential female achievers from varied backgrounds as esteemed guests.

A photo montage of the lively guests followed by Singh’s message of empowerment, set the right tone for the event. Before the guests were invited on stage, the audience was privy to a tour of the iconic building of the Nehru Centre London in Mayfair. Then, Tripathi shared, “What an honour to have such great women achievers on the Nehru Centre platform. As one of our scriptures says – even gods abandon the land where women are not respected! Hence, it is our absolute delight to host such amazing women.”

The nine guests – akin to each of the nine gems or navrattans of Indian art – then took the stage and summarized their professional journeys, the challenges they had faced as women, and how they overcame these challenges.

Befittingly, the first guest was respected senior Kathak dancer and Padma Shree Shovana Narayan. Well known as a performer and guru, she is credited with making Kathak an internationally recognizable dance form. An acclaimed author and social thinker, she narrated her life’s journey saying, “I’ve lived my life the way I wanted to – while keeping my values intact.”

She was followed by India’s first female Tabla virtuoso, entrepreneur and award-winning percussionist and music composer Anuradha Pal, who has been a strong advocate of more female presence in this elite craft. Over the years, she has contributed to women’s empowerment by creating three unique women-only bands Stree Shakti, SuFoRe and Recharge, and also by empowering young girls in the field of music, dance and social work, by instituting an award for this purpose. This is the Padma Shri M T Vyas Award, named after her grandfather.

The Ghazal queen, Dr Radhika Chopra, whose passion for her chosen art form led her to attain a Doctorate in Indian Classical Music, was the next guest. Equally adept at ghazals as she is at singing bhajans, film songs, Punjabi folk songs, and Sufiana Kalams, she credited her womanhood as the reason for this versatility by saying, “Each day is women’s day and being a woman is a celebration in itself. In fact, I would like to be a woman in my next birth too!”

Sohini Roychowdhury, popular Bharatanatyam dancer, choreographer, philosopher, professor of Natyashastra, and the founder of Sohinimoksha World Dance and Communications as well as Sohinimoksha Artes de LInde in Madrid, Kolkata, and Berlin, took the stage next. Known as an avid ambassador of Indian culture, her performances have garnered audience appreciation all over the world. “Dance for me signifies a world without frontiers and discrimination – this is the kernel of what I have always believed,” she declared with pride.

Shweta Shetty, the next guest on the show, ruled the Hindi pop and Bollywood roost in yesteryears – owing to her distinctive voice and style. The recipient of numerous awards, she holds the distinction of being the first artiste to compose Hindi Pop/Opera. “I wanted to rebel against rules, and I love the fact that I became an inspiration for many people,” she exclaimed at the event.

The August company did not consist only of singers and artists. Sangeeta Bahadur, the Indian High Commissioner to Malta, was also present. Though she has always loved the creative sphere, she joined the prestigious Indian Foreign Service in 1987, and has been posted in Indian diplomatic missions to Spain, Bulgaria, Mexico, Belgium, UK and Belarus, alongside serving in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi. Interestingly, she is also the author of a popular speculative fiction series called the Kaal Quadrology, which has a dedicated fan-following. Her varied interests made her story an interesting one for the audience.

Singer Suneeta Rao, better known as the ‘paree’ of the 1990s Indian pop scene, was ushered in next. Her popular songs ‘Paree Hoon Main’, ‘Kesariya’, ‘Ab Ke Baras’ and loads more, as well as her theatrical productions like ‘Evita’, ‘Grease’, ‘Bottoms Up’ and ‘Man of La Mancha’ and more recently ‘Gaa Re Ma’, made her a name to reckon with. As the spokesperson for the Girl Child initiative of Population First, she has always been a fierce advocate of women’s empowerment.

Gitikka Ganju Dhar, orator, communication coach, Indian TV personality, anchor, emcee, and the founder of Ministry of Talk was also present. Having redefined the idea of communication on the Indian stage, she paved the way for many women to follow. Speaking about her difficult journey, she said, “I just wanted to prove to all the naysayers that women can pursue their careers no matter what. To do this, I worked harder than any human being possibly can!”

Garima Avtar, a rally driver, freelance automotive journalist and social media influencer, rounded off this power-packed guest list. As the first female professional driver for Mercedes Benz Luxe Drive, and the first professional woman rally driver for Mahindra Adventure Rally Team, this two times TEDx speaker, is a pathbreaker in many ways. On the occasion, she said, “Making a career out of what I enjoy doing (rally driving) was unheard of, but I was very determined, and had both the mental and physical strength needed to excel in this arena.”

Singh then brought all nine guests together on stage for the finale of the show. Each of them was asked to sing a few lines of their choice or perform something equivalent. While most guests sang, the two dancers present narrated poetry or performed Mudras evocative of the Devi’s form.

Singh then closed the event with, “This women’s day will always be memorable, because of the inspirational guests, and the powerful messages shared by them.” Amen to that.

The writer pens lifestyle articles for various publications and her blog www.nooranandchawla.com.