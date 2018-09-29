Wearing make-up is about more than just applying a combination of cosmetic products to enhance one’s features. It is an extension of your personality and mood, an expression of your creativity. This was the motto for MORPH 2018, an event organised by the renowned cosmetics brand Make-Up Studio, and held on 25 September at Hotel Eros, Nehru Place, New Delhi.

The show was conducted by Make-up Studio’s training arm, Make-Up Studio Training Centre (MSTC). Speaking about the event, Ravi Mittal, managing director, MSTC, told Guardian 20, “It is a grand celebration that showcases the best of the make-up industry, fashion trends and bridal opulence. It is also an event that presents the perfect amalgamation of beauty with talent. It is also a showcase of India’s growing competence as far as make-up is concerned. We have been doing a lot for make-up in India. Make-Up Studio has been in India for 12 years. We can proudly say that we have brought about a revolution in the field of make-up. We have completely transformed the make-up market in this time. We have not only given the best products in the international market, but we have also made products for the Indian market. We have worked a lot in the education sector as well. We organise a lot of workshops and training, so it is a continuous process that we have opted for. And Morph is a part of that process. Our students from our make-up schools will portray 18 looks and we have models who will walk the ramp with those looks. And we also have acid attack victims walking the ramp with a makeover given by our students.”

The full-day event started with a live demonstration of two looks by international make-up artist Paddy McGurgan. The celebrated make-up artist from Ireland created “Glam Dust” and “The Reigning Queen” looks for the live audience. While Glam Dust was a mix of matte and shimmer, the Reigning Queen was a live presentation of spotlight technique that is used widely for eye make-up.

As we caught up with McGurgan post the event, he shared with us his opinion on new make-up trends that will dominate the industry. For skin, he said glossy finish will be a big trend. He also advised make-up lovers to stay away from layering up skin products. Eyebrows, too, must always be toned down and look natural. “There will be a lot of emphasis on different techniques for applying eyeliner,” he told us.

On the many make-up trends that hit social media on a regular basis, he said, “It doesn’t matter what trends you see, because our job as make-up artists is to look at all the trends. Your ability to identify and recreate a trend that would work on a particular face is more important. You need to have an eye to see what would suit a particular person… and ultimately to make make-up appear beautiful on a face.”

McGurgan also talked about how every brand these days wants to make products that cater to a variety of skin tones. He said, “So many paler skin tones were created earlier that deeper skin tones were forgotten. But now we see so many brands being held accountable and responsible for the shades they are creating. So our job as make-up artists becomes easier as we no longer have to mix two or three foundation shades to create a shade for the person of colour…”

He also emphasised the importance of experimenting with makup. “I think this [experimentation] is the heart of make-up—to be able to play with make-up and constantly try new and different things… It is great to play with make-up because it lets you express what you want to be. It also reflects your personality and your mood for the day.”

When we asked him about Asian make-up trends that stand out for him, he answered, “When I think about Asian make-up, I think about beautiful skin tones, I think about gorgeous full brows. To me, it signifies the celebration of colour and glamour.”

The post-lunch session at the event was another demonstration by make-up artist and technical manager at Make-Up Studio, Avleen Bansal. She created a bridal look, called “Bride of India”, on supermodel Laxmi Rana. The look was inspired by the contemporary Indian bride who wouldn’t just stick to traditional reds. It played with a lot of shimmers in sea green, gold and a matte smokey black on the eyes.

The highlight of the show was a grand finale that showcased 18 unconventional looks on themes like Fantasy, Fashion, and Bridal. A ramp walk by 21 models and five acid attack victims mesmerised the audience that applauded the efforts and expertise of the trainers and students. The outfits for the show were designed by brands such as Riple and Harpret Narula, Harnish Bajaj, Indu Fashions, Jewel Street and Amadi Couture.

Designer Harnish Bajaj on contributing his designs for the show said, “I feel privileged to have got a chance to style the acid attack survivors with my designs. Giving soul to my designs, the models stood out with their exceptional confidence and elegance and made the show a grand success. I express my gratitude towards Make-Up Studio for providing me with this great opportunity. I not only created amazing moments but also met the real heroes of our society.”