New Delhi: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stated, “the campaign to conserve water is the need of the hour, experiencing 2018 Kumbh, I must say river Ganga has been rejuvenated and the river water is clean now and in a much better condition than earlier. I would like to thank the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the success of Namami Gange project.

Now time is ripe to rejuvenate rivers like Yamuna, Cauvery and others.Karnataka and Tamil Nadu always lock horns over water share. Art of Living Foundation volunteers came to know the reality when they started working on the rejuvenation of 19 rivers. More than 1,000 water bodies are there but all of them have been polluted or turned into drainage and sewage systems, the government and people should come together to avert a major crisis in the future. The water level had dipped to 1,200mgd in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur district and now, after the Art of Living Foundation volunteers started working on the rejuvenation of river Vedwati and urged people to save water, the groundwater level has increased by 15-20%. The practice of immersion of idols and puja materials including flowers in rivers, lakes, and the sea should be stopped immediately as the materials contain toxic elements and heavy metals like lead and mercury. So, all the water bodies need to be purified and it can be possible only when people volunteer to undertake such noble initiatives. “Meri Delhi, Meri Yamuna” initiative was started by the Art of Living in 2011 and its volunteers had taken out over 800 tons of garbage from the polluted river. If water, air, land and heart get purified; India will emerge as the best place to live on planet Earth.”