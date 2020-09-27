What used to be once regarded as a Page 3 article is now making rounds on the front pages. To lose a cause to an issue is what really has happened in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The reason for which the entire nation came together was to understand what really caused the death of the actor. Was his suicide real? Was it a cover up? Was he bullied or was it a live-in relationship gone sour? Somehow now the questions are anything but this. Who is drug-taker in Bollywood? Is Bollywood been reduced to a parking space for spoils brats? Is Kangana Ranaut a victim? Now no one seems to care about the suspected Rs 15 crore missing story. No one talks about his depression. No one seems to really think there is an insider-outsider issue. The entire case is now all about Kangana venting out her personally grudges. Which has also become more political than anything else. What BMC did with her property was wrong. But is it right to tarnish the reputation of everyone you dislike without any proof? This reminds me so much of our present Delhi CM, whose first agenda used to be to defame opposition in any form and then fight legal battles with no real outcome. Since he changed his formula of politics, he certainly gained more votes and honest fans. What is happening right now is not quite different: Call everyone a drug abuser and thanks to no checks and balances on social media, people go ahead tarnishing reputations without any accountability.

The issue lies in the perspective. That as an audience to the news we read and consume has happened to us. We forget why in the very first place we looked at a cause. It is easier to blame a news anchor or a newspaper but it is always hard to say that I have a choice not to hear or read what I consider is harmful or dishonest information.

It is always easy to get lured by the information that is entertaining and often demeaning someone else. We all in someone or the other get sadistic pleasure seeing a bigger person go down or lose reputation. All this always bleaches our vision to see the right information. We like to believe in the thing that seems to entertain us more.

It is ok to disagree with a particular perspective. It is ok to not have the same faith and believe as someone else. Likewise, it is ok to know that information might not always be right therefore what you are consuming and how you are doing that you should be sure about it. Try not to believe everything you see and read without some proof. Don’t make people stars and drug addicts just based on someone’s allegations.

As an audience of news & information in all forms, you should always be sure that you are certain about the information you are taking in. It is always your choice.