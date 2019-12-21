With the launch of its #AakhriBoond campaign, iTV Network aims to urgently address the problem of water shortage affecting large swathes of India’s population, and to persuade people to take a pledge to conserve water.

New Delhi: India’s largest media group iTV Network launched the country’s biggest TV campaign #AakhriBoond (last drop) to spread awareness on water conservation and inculcate at Vishalakshi Mandapam, The Art of Living International Center in Bengaluru on Monday. The event was graced by Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and iTV Foundation Founder and Promoter Kartikey Sharma and others dignitaries. At the event, attendees took a pledge to conserve water as 33 crore people in India are facing water shortage, 25% of the country is witnessing drought situation while metropolitan cities like Delhi and Bengaluru are likely to run out of drinking water soon.

The mega campaign was launched, at an event held on 16 December, to spread the message that all of us can play a key role in saving each and every drop of water. In this regard, a mobile app Aakhri Boond was also launched.

Sri Sri Ravishankar, along with millions of his followers, and people who were present both inside and outside the venue in Karnataka, took a noble pledge to conserve water.

Kartikey Sharma also welcomed Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and his followers for joining hands with iTV Network in the fight for a noble cause. He said this initiative will become people’s campaign to change the water scenario in the country.